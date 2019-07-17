Normal people can now book into this exclusive floating villa in Sydney’s Palm Beach

You may have spotted the extraordinarily fancy floating getaway off the shores of Palm Beach, complete with aperitivo deck, sun loungers and a dingy for nipping to the beach with a bottle of champers at sunset. Lilypad Palm Beach launched in December 2018 as an exclusive, members-only villa for overnight stays – and now the company has opened up its bookings to ordinary folk, like us.

That’s if you can afford the $1,350-per night price tag. Owner and designer Chuck Anderson, a Northern Beaches local, says he created Lilypad as a space for true relaxation and out of respect for the environment it occupies. “The design and construction of Lilypad was a feat in engineering to ensure guests could experience luxury accommodation on an entirely stable surface, whilst drifting with the rhythmic sounds and movements of the ocean,” he says.

Photograph: Supplied

The mini island retreat is a neat package of luxury living. Every overnight guest receives a private concierge, a self-drive personal vessel (posh dingy) to explore the local beaches, a complimentary onboard cellar of Veuve Clicquot, Cloudy Bay and Glenmorangie Whiskey, and a meal at Barrenjoey House to which you’ll receive private boat transfers.

Upping the ante, Lilypad has partnered with Sydney Seaplanes so you can jet off to Palmy from Rose Bay and land on the water beside your new pad for the night. Or, you can go big or go home on that extravagant proposal you’ve been planning and book onboard massages and beauty treatments, too.

Anderson’s proud of the off-grid project, which runs off solar power panels. He’s also keen for visitors to get to know the local area, which is why he’s included paddleboards, fishing rods and floating daybed to complete the experience.

Bookings are available through Lilypad’s website and Airbnb, and you can even rent the space out for events – think exceptionally bougie lunches, engagement shoots and client meetings for up to 16 people.

Can’t stretch to the thousand-dollar-per-night budget? Here are a few of our favourite short getaways near Sydney – or perhaps you deserve a luxury hotel night in the city.