NSW residents can cash in on $234 million that's owed to them – this is how you do it

Cost of living got you good? A financial boost could come from an unlikely source, with the NSW Government set to return millions of dollars to residents across the state this financial year. The unclaimed funds are the result of refunds, unpresented cheques, bonds and dividends that residents haven’t been able to claim for reasons ranging from lost paperwork (whoops) to address changes and name changes. The average payment waiting to be returned to individuals and businesses across NSW is $391, and with a total of $234 million waiting to be claimed, it’s very possible that you could be in for a windfall.

The surplus money held by Revenue NSW is currently sitting with them due to a number of reasons – with royalties, NSW Public Sector superannuation, overpayments from purchases, trust fund accounts and commissions each resulting in money owed. Each financial year, the government sets about reuniting residents with money that's owed to them, but the mission is surprisingly challenging. Over the past ten years, more than $154 million in unclaimed money has been returned to Revenue NSW – with individuals and businesses failing to claim what’s rightfully theirs despite efforts by the government to get money back into the bank accounts of the people who are owed it. This financial year, the government has already returned $21.8 million in unclaimed money to families, households and businesses across the state – but there’s a whole heap more waiting to be claimed.

The Sydney City and Inner South area is the metro area with the most unclaimed money – with a total of $41.2 million waiting to be claimed by residents. Residents of the Inner South West are owed a cumulative total of $18.6 million, and residents of North Sydney and Hornsby are owed $25.6 million. If you’re an Eastern Suburbs resident, a portion of the total owed to the area ($17,602,242) could be yours. A further $343 million in unclaimed money is waiting to be claimed by people who live outside the state, or people for whom there are no available details. For those on the register of people owed, the average payment sits at around $391. When I myself (optimistically) checked the register, a NSW resident with a similar name was owed upwards of $5,000. Lucky for some.

“We want to make sure everyone knows about the unclaimed money register, so they can jump online, find out if any money is owed to them and undertake the process to get it back,” said Chief Commissioner of State Revenue Scott Johnston.

Keen to cash in? You can search the register to find out if you’re owed money via the portal in seconds – it’s totally free, and super-easy to search. If you’re in luck, you just need to provide a few supporting documents to prove your identity and Revenue NSW will cash your cheque within 28 days. Learn more over here.





