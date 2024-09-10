Sydney's most-tolled suburb has been revealed

If your daily commute sees you cruise along one of Sydney’s many (many) toll roads, you’ll have rejoiced when – earlier this year – the government capped toll fees at $60 per week. Thanks to the cap, Sydney’s 6,000 most-tolled motorists could claim around $4,000 per year in toll relief. Keen to cash in? The suburbs set to benefit most from toll rebates have now been revealed – read on to check how likely it is that you’re in for a windfall.

Unsurprisingly, the most heavily-tolled suburbs are located in Sydney’s car-reliant west, with a total of $79 million ready to be claimed by motorists from tolled trips since January 1, 2024. If you’re a Blacktown resident, you’re most likely to be due a rebate, with 2,146 claims made in the January to August period of this year, with the average Blacktown-based motorist claiming back $313 in toll fees. Next up was the Western Sydney suburb of Baulkham Hills, where 2,192 lodged rebate claims for journeys made between January and August, receiving an average of $294 in rebates. If you live in Auburn, you’re not quite as likely to be due a rebate, but if you are, it’s likely to be considerably more substantial, with the average rebate for Auburn-based motorists standing at $554.

According to the government, the toll rebates are going to “where they are needed most”, with Minister for Roads John Graham explaining: “The toll cap is a cost-of-living relief measure that provides support for those people who do not have the choice to avoid toll bills in getting around Sydney. The most toll road reliant areas have fewer public transport alternatives than other parts of our city.”

Based on toll relief claims made between January and August 2024, the 20 most tolled suburbs in Sydney are:

Blacktown (with 2,146 claims, and an average claim amount of $313)

Baulkham Hills (with 2,192 claims, and an average claim amount of $294)

Auburn (with 1,078 claims, and an average claim amount of $554)

Marsden Park (with 1,613 claims, and an average claim amount of $353)

Merrylands (with 1,380 claims, and an average claim amount of $402)

Castle Hill (with 1,792 claims, and an average claim amount of $278)

Quakers Hill (with 1,544 claims, and an average claim amount of $287)

Kellyville (with 1,520 claims, and an average claim amount of $276)

Lakemba (with 753 claims, and an average claim amount of $513)

Greystanes (with 1,249 claims, and an average claim amount of $277)

Bankstown (with 936 claims, and an average claim amount of $362)

West Pennant Hills (with 1,007 claims, and an average claim amount of $305)

Glenwood (with 1,004 claims, and an average claim amount of $297)

Schofields (with 964 claims, and an average claim amount of $303)

Glenmore Park (with 1,167 claims, and an average claim amount of $246)

Punchbowl (with 761 claims, and an average claim amount of $375)

Seven Hills (with 852 claims, and an average claim amount of $316)

Maroubra (with 1,119 claims, and an average claim amount of $234)

Wiley Park (with 561 claims, and an average claim amount of $461)

Cherrybrook (with 808 claims, and an average claim amount of $320

The second quarterly claim period is now open, with almost 350,000 motorists eligible to collect their next toll rebate.



Keen to cash in? Motorists can now claim up to a maximum of $340 per week for each tag or licence plate number for journeys made since January 1, 2024. You can learn more about how to claim your rebate over here.

