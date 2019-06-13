NSW’s incredible Jenolan Caves are getting a $8.5 million upgrade

The Jenolan Caves are a bit of a national treasure. Adventures have been exploring this network of limestone caves since Victorian times. They're set in World Heritage wilderness, and only two and a half hours from Sydney. So it makes sense then, after all this time, these old caves need a facelift.

Three projects at Jenolan Caves have been funded by the NSW government in an effort to improve infrastructure and increase tourism to the region. There will be the construction of the Jenolan Caves Gateway Centre, the Binoomea walking track and Inspiration Point lookout, and an upgrade to the picturesque Blue Lake area.

Photograph: Destination NSW

By upgrading walking tracks, boardwalks and observation platforms around the Blue Lake, visitors will be able to get closer to the lake than ever before, allowing for more environmental education and platypus viewing.

An estimated 160,000 people visit the Jenolan Caves area each year. After the completion of these upgrades, the NSW government is anticipating that will increase to 400,000 visitors.

Construction began in December of last year and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

