One of Australia’s biggest restaurant groups has launched a community meal program

Neil Perry’s Rockpool Dining Group is doing its part to help those who are doing it tough

It should come as no surprise that an industry centred around taking care of other people also knows how to look after its own. Over the course of the past month, bars and restaurants across the city have responded to these challenging times with all manner of inspiring initiatives, from feeding displaced workers to pivoting their businesses in order to keep their staff employed. Neil Perry’s Rockpool Dining Group is the latest to step up to the plate, with the launch of Hope Delivery.

Backed by Rockpool Dining Group’s charitable arm, Rockpool Foundation, the community meal program kicked off in Sydney on Thursday, April 30, and in Melbourne on May 7, with the goal of feeding international hospitality workers, in addition to the homeless and disadvantaged. Meals are prepared and distributed by staff members and volunteers at Rosetta in Sydney and Melbourne’s Rockpool Bar and Grill, and through agencies like OzHarvest, Foodbank and Meals on Wheels.

“Neil and I wanted to see the Rockpool Foundation expand and add another meaningful and critically important program that helps our visa staff and other hospitality employees in need,” says Rockpool Dining Group CEO Thomas Pash.

The restaurant group is sourcing ingredients directly from its extensive network of suppliers, growers and makers in the hope of keeping producers afloat as well. Hope Delivery is aiming to feed 2,000 people per day, seven days a week, in both cities until at least November.

“We can stop sporting and cultural events, close down industries, shut schools and close our borders, but with a current oversupply of amazing fresh produce, we simply cannot let people go hungry,” Perry says.

Meals for displaced visa staff are available between noon and 3pm at Rosetta Sydney, 118 Harrington St, The Rocks 2000. For more information and updates, follow Neil Perry on Instagram.

Looking for more feel-good initiatives from restaurants and bars? Have a look at what the good folk at Newtown's Bella Brutta are up to, along with the crews at Sydney Cebu Lechon and Colombo Social.

Share the story