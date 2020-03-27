This Newtown pizzeria is offering free slices to hospitality workers in need

Like so many other restaurants faced with the crippling challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bella Brutta made the decision to transition exclusively to pick-up-only service and expand its days of trade on Friday, March 20. The beloved Newtown pizzeria (and our Best New Restaurant winner at last year’s Time Out Food Awards) is no stranger to slinging takeaway Margheritas, but chef-owner Luke Powell and the team have added a home delivery option, with craft beer and natural wine up for grabs to keep your pizza company.

In an effort to provide relief for the hospitality industry, they’ve also launched ‘A Slice of Life’ – an initiative offering slices to workers without the means to fund a meal. The restaurant is encouraging hospitality staff that have lost their jobs or found their income negatively impacted to register via the tailor-made website (designed by Stuart Torkington of Tork Design, who lent a hand by doing the job free of charge), which allows customers to donate any dollar amount when placing an order. Each day, kitchen staff will calculate the number of pizzas they’re able to make at cost price based on the total figure donated and contact those who have signed up directly when they are able to offer a slice. And for every ten pizzas paid for by punters, Bella Brutta will add one to the tally.

It’s yet another example of how restaurants and bars are continuing to care for the community at large during these trying times. The management are insistent that this isn’t a time to feel shameful and that those who are in need should jump on board while the initiative is still viable. And should the sad day come when the local favourite has to shut the doors, the rest of the money raised will be given to OzHarvest – so you can rest assured that giving even a little will go a long way.

To sign up or find out more about A Slice of Life, click here.

Bella Brutta, 135 King St, Newtown 2042. 02 9922 5941. bellabrutta.com.au. Mon-Fri 5-10pm; Sat & Sun noon-10pm.