One of Sydney’s best pastry chefs is selling tubs of cookie dough

Are you one of the seemingly few people left in this city that hasn’t fallen victim to the unrelenting wave of sourdough mania, but still loves to bake? Are you a hapless cook, whose prowess doesn’t extend far beyond sticking a tray of dough in the oven? Or are you, perhaps, someone that just really like cookies? Whatever the case, your time in the kitchen is about get a lot more exciting.

Anna Polyviou, the instantly recognisable pink-mohakwed executive pastry chef at Sydney’s Shangri-La Hotel, is joining forces with chicken institution Chargrill Charlie’s and selling cookie dough for you to bake at home (or eat with a spoon – no judgment). Beginning Friday, May 8, 600-gram tubs of the triple chocolate dough will be available for $15 at all 13 Chargrill Charlie’s outlets in Sydney, as well as on the Chargrill Charlie’s app and through select delivery partners until sold out.

The award-winning author, MasterChef guest judge and so-called ‘punk princess of pastry’ is the latest addition to a series of collaborations organised by Chargrill Charlie’s, as part of its 'Local Flavours' initiative. In an effort to lend a hand to out-of-work chefs and restaurants that have been forced to close their doors in response to government restrictions, the family-owned chicken empire has been selling products from other businesses to help keep them afloat. Last week, Lotus head chef Sam Young’s lasagna was up for grabs, and Middle Eastern specialities from Redfern’s Kepos Street Kitchen have also been on offer.

“We have been overwhelmed by the spirit of community and the response to our Local Flavours initiative,” says Chargrill Charlie’s co-owner Ryan Sher. “We are thrilled to be working with Anna and selling her incredible triple chocolate cookie dough. She is all about having fun with food, and that is exactly what we want to see – families enjoying time together in the kitchen.”

Chargrill Charlie’s is encouraging businesses and local chefs that are interested in collaborating to reach out via the website, over Instagram or simply by picking up the phone and giving them a call.

