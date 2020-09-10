SydneyChange city
Ciccone & Sons gelato delivery app
Photograph: Supplied/Ciccone & Sons

One of Sydney's finest gelaterias has launched a new delivery app

It also awards loyalty points users can redeem for free scoops

By
Maxim Boon
There are more gelato joints in Sydney than you can shake a waffle cone at, but in our humble opinion, Ciccone and Sons in Redfern is up there with the best in the city. And they’re not just dab-hands at frozen desserts. The entrepreneurial team at Ciccone and Sons have shown fine form in the past by rolling out clever ways to reward their customers, such as their re-fillable gelato pot program. 

That bright idea had to be put on hiatus when the current health crisis led to the economic shutdown, but now that life in Sydney is tentatively inching towards normality, Ciccone and Sons is ready to unveil its latest innovation: a new app allowing punters to earn loyalty points, pre-order for collection and even get gelato delivered anywhere in the City of Sydney.

Here’s how it works. Whenever you make a purchase, either in-store or for delivery via the app, you earn points that you can later redeem for free gelato. Ciccone and Sons' very own in-house delivery service will be shuttling orders across the footprint of the City of Sydney on Friday and Saturday evenings between 5pm and 8pm, ensuring your order reaches you in pristine condition without any mishandling by third-party delivery services. 

The first 20 people to download and use the app will earn a bonus 500 points – that’ll get you one free scoop of the good stuff – and because Ciccone and Sons only use Australian-grown raw produce, you can be confident your purchase is supporting local businesses who are doing it tough this year. 

You can download the app now from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Still hungry? You can also get delicious fresh cannoli delivered to your door.

