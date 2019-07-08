One of Sydney's longstanding music venues has had an $11 million makeover

The Roundhouse, which proudly boasts the odd title of ‘Sydney’s first round building’, has been an epicentre of sweaty gigs and student functions at the University of New South Wales since 1961. Whether you’ve frequented the venue for rowdy shows, trivia nights or bingo sessions, you’ll probably be pleased to hear that the complex has received a massive, environmentally-focused refurb.

The interiors got a schmick makeover in 2018 and this $11 million exterior scrub-up has seen the building’s façade and surrounds become a more sustainable feature at the uni. New additions include rainwater tanks, which will be used to provide water to toilets, labs and the YMCA pool, and a garden at the back of the building functioning as a social space for students.

Photograph: Supplied

To match the spherical aesthetic, rounded chairs and tables made from recycled wood have also been installed, with easily accessible power outlets built into the structures. These sit on platforms which protect the roots of the friendly nearby fig trees.

The curved building itself also has a new, durable layer of bluestone cladding and a redesigned loading dock near the new Anzac Parade Light Rail stop.

