Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right One of Sydney's longstanding music venues has had an $11 million makeover
News / City Life

One of Sydney's longstanding music venues has had an $11 million makeover

By Olivia Gee Posted: Monday July 8 2019, 4:15pm

Exterior shot of the new Roundhouse at the University of Sydney.
Photograph: Supplied

The Roundhouse, which proudly boasts the odd title of ‘Sydney’s first round building’, has been an epicentre of sweaty gigs and student functions at the University of New South Wales since 1961. Whether you’ve frequented the venue for rowdy shows, trivia nights or bingo sessions, you’ll probably be pleased to hear that the complex has received a massive, environmentally-focused refurb. 

The interiors got a schmick makeover in 2018 and this $11 million exterior scrub-up has seen the building’s façade and surrounds become a more sustainable feature at the uni. New additions include rainwater tanks, which will be used to provide water to toilets, labs and the YMCA pool, and a garden at the back of the building functioning as a social space for students.

Photograph: Supplied

To match the spherical aesthetic, rounded chairs and tables made from recycled wood have also been installed, with easily accessible power outlets built into the structures. These sit on platforms which protect the roots of the friendly nearby fig trees. 

The curved building itself also has a new, durable layer of bluestone cladding and a redesigned loading dock near the new Anzac Parade Light Rail stop.  

Looking for more raucous dance parties? Hit up the best clubs in Sydney.

14 places where you can sober up in Sydney.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Olivia Gee 73 Posts

Olivia Gee joined the Time Out Sydney team in 2018 and is now the Associate Editor.

She's your go-to gal for Sydney-based activities and events, from dance classes to music festivals, annual talks and all the fun things to do on the weekend. Olivia may be relatively new to Sydney, but she's spent a lot of time dancing, eating and hiking through cities around the world. She's developed a keen eye for fun that she's excited to share with Time Out readers. To that wealth of knowledge, Olivia also brings her journalistic skills developed during placements in regional newsrooms. She loves to research, ask the right questions and tell the most authentic and accurate stories. She's also a competitive op-shopper and feels safest surrounded by houseplants and personable animals.

You can reach her at olivia.gee@timeout.com