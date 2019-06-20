Where to sober up in Sydney

There’s nothing like the harsh reality of the last call to make you realise how hungry – and perhaps how tipsy – you really are. Sometimes the only way to sort yourself out and curb tomorrow’s hangover is to treat yourself to a feast. Whether you prefer sweet, salty or spicy, we’re here to help keep your hangover at the helm with a cheat sheet for a satisfying late-night meal in Sydney that’ll bring you back to your senses.

For your last stop of the night, head to one of these conveniently located venues open late enough at the end of the week to cater to your post-party needs. They’re within walking distance of some of Sydney’s best pubs, clubs and entertainment hotspots.

In the morning, seek out the very best breakfasts in the city, then let the liquor seep out of your pores as you stumble around the most gorgeous walks in Sydney.

RECOMMENDED: The 16 best cheese-based dishes in Sydney.