One Sydney cinema is offering $6 movies this weekend

By Nick Dent Posted: Wednesday June 12 2019, 4:23pm

With Sydney Film Festival in full swing, the regular arthouse cinemas are feeling the pinch. So it comes to pass that no sooner have Palace offered their $7.50 movie deal than their arch rivals Dendy offer the riposte of $6 films at Dendy Newtown from this Friday through to Sunday (June 14-16). 

The offer only applies to three films, however: Keanu Reeves actioner John Wick 3: Parabellum; Damon Gameau's climate-change documentary 2040; and the superhero-horror piece Brightburn. If one of those titles floats your boat, then head to the website to take advantage of this cheap date opportunity.

