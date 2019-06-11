Head to these Sydney cinemas for $7.50 movie tickets this week

If you're feeling cinematically inspired by some of the top quality stories hitting the big screen at Sydney Film Festival, you'll be delighted to know you can nab tix to blockbuster movies at any of the four Sydney Palace Cinemas for just $7.50 starting this week.

The special will run from Thursday June 13 to Tuesday June 18, and cover every single flick screening. That means you could see Taron Egerton’s dazzling portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, watch Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as Hollywood’s arguably best-dressed secret agents in Men in Black: International, or make your own critique of the latest addition to the X-Men series, Dark Phoenix.

So if you’re looking for a cheap date night in luxe red chairs, head to Palace Norton Street, Palace Central, Palace Verona or Chauvel Cinema – and maybe even splash out on a popcorn, drink and choc-top combo.

