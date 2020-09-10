Opera Bar and Opera Kitchen are open again from today – and they're taking bookings

Beloved by out-of-towners and Sydneysiders alike, there's no going past the Opera Bar and Opera Kitchen for the perfect pre-theatre dinner or post-work drink on the harbour. While live performances at the Sydney Opera House are still on hiatus, you can once again settle in at it's waterside bar and eateries to watch the theatre of ferries crossing Sydney Harbour.

Both the bar and kitchen open again from today – Thursday, September 10 – and for the first time, and they're both taking bookings for up to 10 people. So while you'd usually be jostling people for a prime seat by the water, now, you'll only be competing with the seagulls.

From Thursday, September 17, the Raw Bar transforms into a pop-up Japanese temaki (hand-rolled sushi) and saké outfit: think fresh, crunchy miso salmon, citrusy yuzu kingfish and piles of sashimi, designed to be eaten alongside a highball or saké-infused slushie with bubble tea pearls. Otherwise, if you'd rather start your weekend off right, come down to the Harbour for brunch to the sound of live music, Grey Goose cocktails and those stellar water views ($59 per person). Kick off spring with a view of those pearly sails and the glistening harbour.

