Our favourite signs from today’s massive Sydney Climate Strike

You have to laugh, or else you’ll cry.

It’s a saying that took on new meaning today at the astoundingly well-attended Not Business As Usual Climate Strike. More than 50,000 Sydneysiders converged on the Domain for a multi-generational show of solidarity, protesting government inaction over climate change. It’s a serious subject and one that is increasingly concerning as the impact of global warming becomes ever-more unignorable. But the atmosphere in the Domain today was one of defiant optimism, thanks in part to the comedy gold adorning thousands of home-made placards throughout the mass gathering.

Similar protests on similarly impressive scales have been held today in small towns and major cities across Australia and around the world. From what we can glean from a quick scan of social media, they all have one trait in common: the liberal use of some weapons-grade satire to make a powerful statement.

So here are just a few of our favourite examples of the red-hot burns Sydney’s protestors used to make their voices heard on climate change.

