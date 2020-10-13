Ovolo Hotels are now completely vegetarian

In a move befitting the world's slow but progressive shift towards embracing vegetarianism, veganism, and all of the other 'isms' which look to incorporate some plant-based goodness to an otherwise omnivorous diet, Ovolo hotels around Australia and Hong Kong have gone completely vegetarian.

While it's not a permanent shift (for now), the Monster Kitchen and Bar at Ovolo Nishi in Canberra, Za Za Ta at Ovolo The Valley in Brisbane and Mister Percy at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour in Sydney have all pledged to wind back their use of meat completely to deal only in plant-based fodder for a whole year. Meanwhile, Alibi Bar and Kitchen at Ovolo Woolloomooloo has been outshining all the competition in the veggie stakes, as the first vegan hotel restaurant in Australia since it opened in 2018.

One thing the Ovolo's move shows for sure? Vegetarian food isn't bound by cuisine. Brisbane's Za Za Ta, under the guidance of head chef Roy Ner (formerly of Sydney's Nour) will explore the spices and Levantine flavours of Tel Aviv's street food, while Sydney's Mister Percy will transform into a vegetarian Italian wine bar, implementing the traditional techniques of an Italian cucina to dish up house made pastas and antipasti.

And why the blanket ban on meat? The chain cited a desire to engage in more sustainable and ethical practices as the reason behind its shift. "Dining out and enjoying tasty food and wine with great company is one of life’s simplest pleasures," said Ovolo Group CEO Girish Jhunjhnuwala in a press release. “Good times and good intentions is how we’re evolving. We want to be conscious about what we are consuming and practice environmental sustainability as best as we can, as this leads to a larger impact on humanity, not just the environment.”

