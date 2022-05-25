Paddington's Grand National Hotel set to be taken over by seafood super couple Josh and Julie Niland

The upward trajectory of fish-forward culinary crusaders Josh and Julie Niland (Saint Peter, Fish Butchery, Charcoal Fish) is apparently unstoppable, as the couple add hoteliers to their repertoire. Come summer, the Grand National Hotel in Paddington will be the official new home base for the growing group and the new home for restaurant Saint Peter, which will relocate.



The new Saint Peter restaurant will be housed in a newly renovated 45-seat dining room crowned with an incredible skylight ceiling. Guests will have a full view of the open kitchen, wood-fired grill and a window into the fish charcuterie cabinets and displays. And of course, an a la carte menu celebrating Australian seafood will be offered.



Excitingly, for the first time Saint Peter will finally have a bar where guests can enjoy a pre or post dinner drink. The bar will also have its own menu for a more casual experience for both lunch and dinner. Additional to these spaces, there will be a private dining room for up to 15 guests, allowing the ace team to bring another dimension of service and hospitality and a home for guest's special occasions.



Another first is the exciting news that Saint Peter will not just be a restaurant, but a boutique hotel with 14 rooms. The hotel will provide restaurant guests with an opportunity to extend their Saint Peter experience with a luxurious overnight stay. Good thing too, because that bar looks pretty comfy.

This is a huge step for the Nilands, and the cherry on top is the announcement that Josh Niland has become a board member of The Basque Culinary Centre – one of the most revered and forward-thinking gastronomic universities and culinary centres in the world. Other board members include Massimo Bottura, and Dominique Crenn with founding members Ferran Adria, and Rene Redzepi among others. Josh is proudly the first Australian to be invited to join the board.

