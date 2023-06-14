Parramatta CBD is the second place in all of Australia to be officially named a purple party zone

Parramatta, Sydney's second CBD and all-round Western Sydney hot spot is now the second Australian district to earn international recognition as a Purple Flag zone. That basically means it’s a buzzing nightlife hub, and you should get yourself and your mates over there to party between the purple flags.

Purple Flags is an international accreditation scheme that recognises districts around the world that have nightlife that is:

Vibrant (plenty going on);

Diverse (a range of different types of options, including eating and drinking, but also non-drinking activities that will appeal to a whole lot of different people);

Accessible (easy to get to via car and public transport); and

Safe (for everyone).

Sydney’s YCK precinct (the York, Clarence and Kent Street laneways) was the very first Australian district to be marked as a Purple Flag zone, earlier this year. Parramatta’s CBD is now the second zone.

Parramatta’s Purple Flag area covers more than 80 food and beverage venues, sporting venue CommBank Stadium, Riverside Theatres, the retail and dining at Westfield Parramatta, a cinema, public spaces, hotels, gyms and more – which all give visitors safe access to public transport, a taxi rank and 24-hour car parks.

The NSW Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner (O24HEC), led by 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues, has been working closely with the City of Parramatta and local businesses to get this over the line.

“I’m incredibly excited about the first Purple Flag district in Western Sydney,” he says. “Parramatta is an eclectic melting pot of cultures, experiences, food and entertainment. As a visitor or a local, when you visit a Purple Flag area, you know that it has been recognised as a safe, vibrant and thriving night-time district with a diverse range of activities and easy access.”

Purple Flag accreditation isn’t just a colourful title – it's a game-changer for Parramatta. City of Parramatta lord mayor, Cr Sameer Pandey, says it’s a real boost for the local arts and performance sectors who rely on the night-time economy to drive both local and international visitation and growth. “Purple Flag recognition has been shown to boost economies, provide more effective nightlife promotion and reduce crime.”

To celebrate Parramatta’s purple-fication, the PHIVE building (a new community, cultural and civic hub in Parramatta Square) was lit in purple, and a line-up of local performers joined business, government and community stakeholders at Ruse Bar & Brasserie, to celebrate Western Sydney’s diverse culture.

Phoebe Kenji (aka Jade Kenji), who performed at the event with her band QOSMEA, says Parramatta is popping off. “The nightlife here is definitely a lot more bustling, with so many more food and drink options, things to do and sights to see. I also feel a lot safer walking around at night here compared to ten years ago.”

Rodrigues says the plan is for Purple Flags to be rolled out across many areas of Sydney: “Our vision is that soon there will be many more districts waving the Purple Flag, with people experiencing the rich diversity of nightlife right across Sydney, knowing that they can have a better night out.”

There are 90 other Purple Flag areas across the world, including in London, Dublin and Stockholm.

So, Sydneysiders, it’s time to paint this part of town purple – Parramatta’s where the party’s at.

You can find out more about this Purple Flags shizzle, here.

