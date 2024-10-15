This busy hub for the performing arts in the heart of Western Sydney is all about bringing theatre to the masses. (Because theatre isn't just for the inner-city elite! But also, Parramatta isn't as far from the CBD as you might think, folks.) Every year, Riverside Theatres hosts an exciting program of theatre, dance, opera, circus, musicals, comedy, children’s entertainment, and more. It is also home to resident company, the National Theatre of Parramatta, as well as the artist-led FORM Dance Projects.

As the name suggests, you'll find Riverside perched on the banks of the Parramatta River, at the tip of Parramatta’s buzzing Church Street dining precinct. All up, there are three theatres inside. The largest of them, the Riverside, can house up to 761 patrons; while the Lennox is a flexible space seating 213 people; and Raffertys, the most intimate space, seats 88 people.

How to get to Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Riverside is located on the corner of Church and Market Streets, in the heart of Parramatta. Just a 30-minute drive from Sydney CBD, it is within walking distance of car parks and all forms of public transport. Parramatta Station is approximately a 12-minute walk away. Find out more about travel and accessibility options over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news and things to do, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Dinner and a show? Check out the best restaurants in Parramatta