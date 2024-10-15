Subscribe
  1. Riverside Theatres Parramatta
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
  2. Cabaret star Michaela Burger wearing a new spin on ancient Greek garb in A Migrant's Son, posing in front of a red curtain
    Photograph: Riverside Theatres/Anne-Laure Marie | Michaela Burger in 'A Migrant's Son'
  3. Riverside Theatres 2016 interior shot of Riverside Theatre seating courtesy Riverside Theatres 2016 photographer credit Amanda James
    Photograph: Amanda JamesRiverside (main) Theatre
  4. Riverside Theatres 2007 exterior shot 01 with jacaranda trees and waterways courtesy Riverside Theatres 2016
    Photograph: Supplied
  • Theatre
  • Parramatta

Riverside Theatres

Head to this theatre on the banks of the Parramatta River for great theatre, comedy, dance, and more

Alannah Le Cross
Written by Alannah Le Cross
Arts and Culture Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

This busy hub for the performing arts in the heart of Western Sydney is all about bringing theatre to the masses. (Because theatre isn't just for the inner-city elite! But also, Parramatta isn't as far from the CBD as you might think, folks.) Every year, Riverside Theatres hosts an exciting program of theatre, dance, opera, circus, musicals, comedy, children’s entertainment, and more. It is also home to resident company, the National Theatre of Parramatta, as well as the artist-led FORM Dance Projects.

As the name suggests, you'll find Riverside perched on the banks of the Parramatta River, at the tip of Parramatta’s buzzing Church Street dining precinct. All up, there are three theatres inside. The largest of them, the Riverside, can house up to 761 patrons; while the Lennox is a flexible space seating 213 people; and Raffertys, the most intimate space, seats 88 people.

How to get to Riverside Theatres, Parramatta

Riverside is located on the corner of Church and Market Streets, in the heart of Parramatta. Just a 30-minute drive from Sydney CBD, it is within walking distance of car parks and all forms of public transport. Parramatta Station is approximately a 12-minute walk away. Find out more about travel and accessibility options over here.

Details

Address
Cnr Church & Market Sts
Parramatta
Sydney
2150
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parramatta
Opening hours:
Box Office: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 9am-1pm; one hour prior to performance

What’s on

Yoga Play

Ever been to a yoga class with a kooky instructor on the Northern Beaches and wondered how far we’ve strayed from yoga’s South Asian roots? Do you ever wonder where the line is between wellness and corporate culture? Do you think lavender-scented pants could grant you eternal peace? If these questions have ever crossed your mind, or at least piqued your interest, then you’ll love Yoga Play – a tongue-in-cheek exploration of the wellness industry and its pitfalls. Written by Dipika Guha and directed by the acclaimed Mina Morita, this uproarious production spotlights issues of cultural appropriation, exploitation, consumerism and fat shaming. In Yoga Play, Joan, the newly appointed CEO of the struggling yoga apparel company Jojomon, faces the challenge of rescuing the brand from a scandalous past and dwindling sales. As Joan's innovative yet risky strategies unfold, the play delves further into cultural themes and thought-provoking commentary.  Thanks to a collaboration between the National Theatre of Parramatta and La Boite Theatre, the Australian premiere of Yoga Play will hit the stage at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from October 17. With its razor-sharp wit and absurdist elements, you’ll be buckled over in belly laughs and maybe even a bit of downward dog too.  Catch Yoga Play from October 17 with a group offer of $50 per ticket if you bring four or more friends to the show. For more information and to buy tickets, head to the Riverside Parramatta website here.

