The best restaurants in Parramatta
The enormously popular Malaysian eatery tucked into a little pedestrian laneway in central Parramatta doesn’t go in for frippery or frills – they would only distract you with the flavours in your bowl, and they deserve your whole-hearted attention. The beef rendang will quiet all those tiresome people who come back from a Malaysian holiday only to moan about how nothing here compares. Love laksa? These guys are famous for their creamy noodle soups that come densely packed with fresh bean sprouts, fat prawns and deep-fried tofu wedges.
PappaRich is designed as a modern version of the traditional Malaysian kopitiam (coffee shop). But it's not just the sugary coffee that diners at the Parramatta outlet are queuing for: this is where to get your nasi lemak and laksa fix in what is now Sydney’s second CBD. The eatery, located outside the bus concourse, is crowded with commuters, local business people, and a significant number of Malaysian Australians, which is always a good sign. Given there are now seven PappaRich outlets in Sydney, it seems they’ve hit on a formula for success – affordable, no-frills hawker-style food and drinks.
If the mood board on the website is anything to go by, CicciaBella is a place inspired by mortadella and fish scales, tongues and abdominals, seafoam, party frocks, lemon cheeks and butt cheeks. Not your average Parramatta Italian restaurant.
CicciaBella Trattoria + Bar in Parramatta Square swings effortlessly between antipasti, pasta (made fresh in house, daily), and things from the wood oven (including pizza by the slice or slab). It’s a menu to be explored as snacks one week, pizza and pasta the next, mains the one after. Mains include innovative offerings including roast cauliflower with chickpeas, cavolo nero and tomato pesto; grilled swordfish with salmoriglio and lemon; and roasted spatchcock with artichoke, lemon and herbs.
Their drinks list is Italian-focused, leaning towards light, easy-drinking bevvies. They also offer Bottomless Lunches on the weekends.
As we said, not just another Parramatta Italian.
