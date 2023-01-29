Sydney
Timeout

A bowl holding chicken mince sang choi bao in lettuce cups
Photograph: Supplied

The best restaurants in Parramatta

From Church (or Eat) Street and beyond, explore the best Parramatta restaurants with our ultimate dining guide

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
The Parramatta precinct has been growing fast in recent years – the CBD here is now one of the second biggest commercial hubs outside the Sydney CBD – and so the restaurant scene is on the rise. For more dining inspiration, check out the best Newtown restaurants, Surry Hills restaurants and Bondi restaurants.

Looking for more restaurants to try out? Here's our guide to the 50 best Sydney restaurants.

The best places to eat in Parramatta

Circa Espresso
Credit: Dan Boud

1. Circa Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Parramatta
  • price 2 of 4
We take great joy in finding something in the last place you’d expect it to be. Appearing like a cheerful mirage in a wasteland of municipal buildings and parking stations, Circa is a sight for sore eyes, brightening up the dreary brickwork and abandoned lots of this utilitarian street with beautiful murals and the smell of strong coffee hanging in the air. Yes, it's a café, which means it's a lunchtime only affair, but it's also excellent so put it on your hit-list.
Read more
Temasek
Photograph: Jay La

2. Temasek

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta

The enormously popular Malaysian eatery tucked into a little pedestrian laneway in central Parramatta doesn’t go in for frippery or frills – they would only distract you with the flavours in your bowl, and they deserve your whole-hearted attention. The beef rendang will quiet all those tiresome people who come back from a Malaysian holiday only to moan about how nothing here compares. Love laksa? These guys are famous for their creamy noodle soups that come densely packed with fresh bean sprouts, fat prawns and deep-fried tofu wedges. 

Read more
PappaRich
Photograph: supplied

3. PappaRich

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

PappaRich is designed as a modern version of the traditional Malaysian kopitiam (coffee shop). But it's not just the sugary coffee that diners at the Parramatta outlet are queuing for: this is where to get your nasi lemak and laksa fix in what is now Sydney’s second CBD. The eatery, located outside the bus concourse, is crowded with commuters, local business people, and a significant number of Malaysian Australians, which is always a good sign. Given there are now seven PappaRich outlets in Sydney, it seems they’ve hit on a formula for success – affordable, no-frills hawker-style food and drinks. 

Read review
Pho Pasteur

4. Pho Pasteur

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
A good beef noodle soup can bring you back from the dead. The combination of full flavoured beef broth, thin slices of beef, flat rice noodles and green onion cut with a squeeze of lemon and brightened with torn basil leaves and crunchy bean shoots is enough to revive the sick, the depraved and the downright hung over. But before the beef soup we plump for Pho Pasteur’s super-sized spring rolls. Served with half a head of iceberg lettuce and pile of mint, the idea is to wrap the spring roll in the greens then dip in a mix of palm sugar and fi sh sauce and chilli. 
Read more
The Emporium

5. The Emporium

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta
It almost feels wrong to label the Emporium a mere restaurant. Because it’ really so much more: a two-floor, 150-seat eatery with indoor/outdoor seating, a wine bar, a bakery and an onsite coffee roastery with a 25-kilo monster of a German bean machine are all right here. The space boasts three separate dining areas, two being alfresco.  It's the fanciest digs for a business lunch in Parramatta right now, and if you're iron levels are feeling low you'd be making a good decision by ordering the London broil, a confusingly named steak preparation from Canada. 
Read more
Book online
CicciaBella Trattoria + Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. CicciaBella Trattoria + Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Parramatta

If the mood board on the website is anything to go by, CicciaBella is a place inspired by mortadella and fish scales, tongues and abdominals, seafoam, party frocks, lemon cheeks and butt cheeks. Not your average Parramatta Italian restaurant.

CicciaBella Trattoria + Bar in Parramatta Square swings effortlessly between antipasti, pasta (made fresh in house, daily), and things from the wood oven (including pizza by the slice or slab)It’s a menu to be explored as snacks one week, pizza and pasta the next, mains the one after. Mains include innovative offerings including roast cauliflower with chickpeas, cavolo nero and tomato pesto; grilled swordfish with salmoriglio and lemon; and roasted spatchcock with artichoke, lemon and herbs.

Their drinks list is Italian-focused, leaning towards light, easy-drinking bevvies. They also offer Bottomless Lunches on the weekends.

As we said, not just another Parramatta Italian.

Read more
How about brunch instead?

Get more bang for your buck

More great places to eat

