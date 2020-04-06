Pepe Saya is now delivering buttery hot cross crumpets for Easter

Remember those crumpet care packages that Pepe Saya and Crumpets by Merna teamed up to deliver earlier in the iso-days? Well, the two local makers have put a seasonal spin on it for the coming Easter season, and they're delivering more delicious crumpet boxes to your door – but this time, they're shaped like bunnies. Go on, we dare you not to smile.

Novelty aside, the process of churning out a vat of Pepe Saya butter is no mean feat – after the initial 25-hour fermenting process, the butter is aged for four weeks and then churned by hand until it reaches that rich, devilishly creamy finish. After one taste of a perfectly salted dollop, it's not hard to see how the butter ascended to become the cult-status, farmers market favourite it is.

It's a good thing, too, that Pepe Saya has teamed up with Crumpets by Merna, because we couldn't imagine anything we'd rather slather butter on than a warm, pillowy crumpet. Merna has put her own spin on the humble hot cross bun: it's got the same warm, comforting spices – think cinnamon, a hint of nutmeg, a scattering of raisins and some fragrant orange peel – but in crumpet form. It's the perfect base for a thick smear of butter.

To get in on the festive action, a box of the butter and bunny-shaped crumpets will set you back $20. There's a deluxe box on offer too, with a tub of mascarpone cream thrown in, some Maya Sunny Honey for a little sweetness, and a bag of Single O Coffee for a morning pick-me-up ($37). Order online for delivery Australia-wide.

