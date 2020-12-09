SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Lobster Rolls and Champagne
Photograph: Supplied/Rocker

Pick up a Rocker hamper with oysters, lobster rolls and Champagne for your next beach picnic

It's got all the elements you need for a luxe beachside spread

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

I mean, you could just pack some foil-wrapped sandwiches and soon-to-be-warm beers for your next day out parked on the beach – or you could pick up one of Bondi eatery Rocker's picnic hampers, packed with oysters, Champagne and their signature, beach-influenced snacks. 

The packs are only available for the first weeks of summer, and you can pick yours up straight from the venue, which sits on the hill of North Bondi. In each, you'll find stuffed, hefty lobster rolls with chips and pickles, a dozen Appellation oysters and a bottle of bubbly (Gardet Champagne, to be exact). All your goodies will be wrapped up in a Rocker tote, which makes it all the easier to carry out to your picnic area of choice – whether that be the grassy knoll nearby or further flung at one of the best picnic areas in Sydney. Each hamper is $99 and has enough beachy snacks to feed two, plus a handy guidebook on all things bivalve: learn about seasonability, sustainability and what makes them so damn delicious. 

Order yours online for pickup after 12pm between December 10 and 13. 

PS. While you're eastside, check out Icebergs' new terrace bar with ocean views.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.