Pick up a Rocker hamper with oysters, lobster rolls and Champagne for your next beach picnic

I mean, you could just pack some foil-wrapped sandwiches and soon-to-be-warm beers for your next day out parked on the beach – or you could pick up one of Bondi eatery Rocker's picnic hampers, packed with oysters, Champagne and their signature, beach-influenced snacks.

The packs are only available for the first weeks of summer, and you can pick yours up straight from the venue, which sits on the hill of North Bondi. In each, you'll find stuffed, hefty lobster rolls with chips and pickles, a dozen Appellation oysters and a bottle of bubbly (Gardet Champagne, to be exact). All your goodies will be wrapped up in a Rocker tote, which makes it all the easier to carry out to your picnic area of choice – whether that be the grassy knoll nearby or further flung at one of the best picnic areas in Sydney. Each hamper is $99 and has enough beachy snacks to feed two, plus a handy guidebook on all things bivalve: learn about seasonability, sustainability and what makes them so damn delicious.

Order yours online for pickup after 12pm between December 10 and 13.

