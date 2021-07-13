Sydney
Dark Chocolate Eclairs from Breadfern Bakery
Photograph: Supplied/Breadfern

Pick up proper chocolate éclairs from this Redfern bakery, this week only

Bring Bastille Day home with fresh, traditional French pastries

By
Alannah Maher
With Bastille Day falling this week (Wednesday, July 14), the French holiday is often an excuse to dine out at Sydney’s best French restaurants and layer up just about anything with a steamy layer of raclette cheese. But while all of our wining and dining (and all other activities) are now (again) relegated to within the confines of our homes, that is no reason to pack away your beret. There are plenty of takeaway and delivery options that allow you to feast on French culinary delights at home. You can assemble an appropriately stinky platter from Sydney's best cheese shops, or get a Parisian feast delivered by bike from this cute French bistro in Redfern.

More in the mood for sweets? If you’re within 10km of Redfern, you’re in luck. Breadfern (306-308 Chalmers St), a much-loved local institution for fresh patisserie, is making traditional French chocolate éclairs which will be on sale all week for $7.50 a pop. These crisp, delicate, oblong, profiterole-like pastries are made using dark chocolate from luxury producer Valrhona. 

With French chef Simon Veauvy bringing his French roots, culinary training and international experience to Breadfern, this little bakery already has a big rep for its seasonal patisserie and range of sourdough breads. The bakery is also still pumping out viennoiserie specialties for you to take home, such as traditional and chocolate croissants, fresh tarts, palmiers, snails and baguettes. C'est magnifique!

Breadfern is open every day from 6am to 3pm.

Want more baked goods? You can get New Orleans-style square doughnuts delivered to your door.

