Play your favourite ’80s and ’90s games in a neon rooftop playground 250 metres above the city

If you were a Jenga master or a hula hoop wizard back in the day, you’ll get a mega nostalgia kick out of this new pop-up playground at Sydney Tower Eye. The observation deck of Sydney’s tallest building will be transformed into a glowing playground for adults, with plus-sized games of Connect 4, KerPlunk, Jenga, table tennis and more for grown-ups yearning for simpler times.

You can bop along to old-school beats while you battle it out on the Twister field, and power-up your sugar strength with some very true-blue shakes from the Milky Lane pop-up milk bar. Taste the Aussie biscuit rainbow with a white choc Tim Tam shake or a Caramello Koala choccy milk adventure.

While we’re sure the games will be hogged by grown-ups rocking their old parachute pants and crimped hairdos, kids are allowed to join in the fun too. Luckily, there’s plenty of time to get in on the retro action, with the adult-friendly playground open from 9am-9pm, July 1-August 31.

Entry is included in the admission price to the tower’s observation deck – nab tickets for $16-$29 online.

Test your puzzle-solving skills at the best escape rooms in Sydney.

Looking for more festive fun? Spread cheer at this pop-up Christmas bar in July.