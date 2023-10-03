Prepare for a serious case of déjà vu: the 'Groundhog Day' musical is coming to Australia

Whether you’re a fan of the original ‘90s movie (starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell), Tim Minchin's sardonic musical comedy stylings, or you have ever just wondered what it would be like to relive the same day over and over and over again – you’ll be thrilled to know that Groundhog Day The Musical is finally making its Australian debut in January.

But if you're a Sydneysider who wants to see it, you might need to start booking flights to cross the border – the musical is heading to Melbourne for a strictly limited season, and they're saying that it's gonna be exclusive to Naarm (we're crossing fingers that changes!)

Direct from a record-breaking run at London’s Old Vic, the production will settle in at Melbourne's majestic Princess Theatre from January 24, 2024. The Tony-nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical comedy tells the story of Phil Connors, a self-centered weatherman from Pittsburgh who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. When he becomes trapped in a time warp that sees him forced to replay one particular day on a loop, he embarks on a hilarious journey of enlightenment and redemption.

Photograph: GWB Entertainment/Manuel Harlan

The brainchild of Tim Minchin and director Matthew Warchus (who team up again on this after collaborating on Matilda the Musical), as well as Danny Rubin, the film’s original writer, Groundhog Day the Musical is set to deliver a heart-warming experience that theatregoers are guaranteed to love.

“I have waited seven years for this moment!” said Minchin. “Groundhog Day The Musical, like Matilda The Musical, has a unique mixture of darkness and light, of head and heart, and of complexity and joy, and I’ve been convinced since its first iteration that Australians will love it!”

Groundhog Day The Musical is a Whistle Pig production, produced in Australia by GWB Entertainment, supported by Victoria’s Tourism and Major Event fund, Visit Victoria. The show will run from January 24 to April 21, 2024. Casting announcements will be revealed soon, and tickets go on sale on October 6 via groundhogday.com.au.

You might also like:

Want to be entertained? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month