PSA: A giant ball pit is coming to Sydney this summer

We know what you did last summer. You jumped in the monochrome ball pit at Sydney Festival and lost your keys and dignity, didn’t you?

Well, lucky you, because a new, even baller ball pit is coming to Sydney this summer. A company is dropping one million LED, glow-in-the-dark balls into Sydney’s ‘adult playground bars’ (whatever that means) sometime very soon.

The company behind this adult playpen is called Ball Pit Australia and they’ve given us very little information about the who, what, when, where and why. What we can say is that each ball pit will have 200,000 squishy spheres to jump into. They’ll have DJs. And you can swim as many times as you like within a specific time slot.

What we don’t know is how much it’ll cost, where they’ll drop and how good the music will be. Watch this space.

To sign up for pre-release tickets, visit www.ballpitaustralia.com.

Correction: This post originally appeared with imagery from Ballie Ballerson, London. These images have been removed at the request of the venue.