Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Exterior at Redfern Convenience Store
Photograph: Joey Clark

Redfern’s most ‘grammable convenience store has come to the rescue by stocking RATs

And you can even order them online

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

There’s a very good reason the Redfern Convenience Store has 29.4k followers on Instagram – this veritable Willy Wonka’s Factory of a lolly shop has one of the widest ranges of sweet treats from the around world anywhere in Sydney. We're talking everything from sugary cereals to weird and wonderful sodas, to stacks upon stacks of snacks to satisfy damn near every craving. But now, owner Hazem Sedda has another coveted item for sale.

The Redfern Convenience Store began selling Rapid Antigen Tests for just $14.95 on January 13. Stocks were quickly exhausted, despite a cap on individual purchases to a maximum of two boxes to ensure as many locals as possible could access tests, which have been near impossible to find in Sydney this week. But worry not if you missed out, because via an Instagram post, Sedda has said that RATs will be back in stock at the Redfern Convenience Store from January 17, and supplies will be sufficient enough to scrap caps on purchases. You can even make your purchase now on pre-order online via the Redfern Convenience Store website. And while you’re there, you may as well stock up on your fave treats – it’d be rude not to, right?

If you need a test stat, this online grocer is delivering RATs to your door in 15 minutes or less.

On the hunt for a RAT right now? This interactive online map shows you where they may be in stock.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.