Redfern’s most ‘grammable convenience store has come to the rescue by stocking RATs

There’s a very good reason the Redfern Convenience Store has 29.4k followers on Instagram – this veritable Willy Wonka’s Factory of a lolly shop has one of the widest ranges of sweet treats from the around world anywhere in Sydney. We're talking everything from sugary cereals to weird and wonderful sodas, to stacks upon stacks of snacks to satisfy damn near every craving. But now, owner Hazem Sedda has another coveted item for sale.

The Redfern Convenience Store began selling Rapid Antigen Tests for just $14.95 on January 13. Stocks were quickly exhausted, despite a cap on individual purchases to a maximum of two boxes to ensure as many locals as possible could access tests, which have been near impossible to find in Sydney this week. But worry not if you missed out, because via an Instagram post, Sedda has said that RATs will be back in stock at the Redfern Convenience Store from January 17, and supplies will be sufficient enough to scrap caps on purchases. You can even make your purchase now on pre-order online via the Redfern Convenience Store website. And while you’re there, you may as well stock up on your fave treats – it’d be rude not to, right?

