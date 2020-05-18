Remember this giant cocktail-mixing truck? Here's where it's stopping next

Last week, we shared with you the news of a giant, grown-up version of your neighbourhood ice cream truck, fitted out with a cocktail shaker roughly the size and shape of a cement mixer, which would be touring the streets of Sydney and dropping off free cocktails as it goes. Between May 13 - 17, whiskey brand Monkey Shoulder partnered with The Roosevelt in Potts Point to serve the Potts Point, Double Bay, Rose Bay and Bondi areas.

Now, we've got the details for you on when and where it'll be stopping off next. This week, between May 20 - 24, Monkey Shoulder will be roping in the good folk at Paddington's The Unicorn to make cocktails for delivery to Paddington, Redfern and Waterloo. On offer is your choice between the Espresso Monkey, a smoky twist on the classic Espresso Martini, and The Boulevardier #3, which blends whiskey and Campari with vermouth for a sassy take on the Negroni.

Next week, between May 27 - 31, Donny's Bar in Manly will take the wheel, delivering to Manly, Fairlight and Queenscliff. And finally, on its last week, the cocktail-mixing truck will swing around back to the inner city to drop off fresh drinks fashioned by the stellar bartenders at Maybe Sammy around Surry Hills, the CBD and Newtown between June 3 - 7.

To claim your free cocktail, head to the partner venue's website and enter the code #madeformixing. Then pray that the truck fits down your street.



