REVEALED: The $3.25 million project to improve Sydney's green spaces

Back in June, the government announced the largest investment in public housing in NSW history – with a record $6.6 billion set to be invested in affordable and social housing in Sydney and beyond. The Building Homes Program will see 30,000 new homes built in well-connected areas across the state, with a focus on building homes close to new and existing transport hubs. But buildings without green spaces and community-building areas are sad – so the NSW government has announced plans to invest $3.25 million into improving Sydney’s green spaces, particularly in these areas. The program is expected to benefit more than 30,000 people, with the projects – ranging from cycle paths to adventure playgrounds – all designed to encourage Sydneysiders to get outside.

As part of the government’s plan to improve life for Sydney residents, grants for upgrading our city’s green spaces are made available to councils working on projects that “improve community access for recreation and relaxation”. The recent round of funding is part of a long-running open space grants initiative in NSW, which has been providing funding like this since 1990.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

The Metropolitan Greenspace Program funding aims to develop new and improved parks, community gardens, wetlands and trails across the city, with the latest round of funding focused on eight metropolitan council areas.

Some of the key projects include:

Blacktown City Council: $446,217 for a Church Street Cycleway

Camden Council: $518,650 for a Foothills Bike Park

Cumberland City Council: $643,633 for Mimosa Street Parklet and Seventh Street Parklet

Campbelltown City Council: $352,500 for the Heart of Scenic Hills Varroville Reserve

Georges River Council: $110,000 for Peakhurst Park Adventure Play Space

Hornsby Shire Council: $150,000 for North Epping Fitness Trail

Inner West Council: $639,000 for Gumbramorra Swamp Wetlands

City of Parramatta: $140,000 for a Cultural Heritage Plan for the Parramatta River



Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

In addition to the most recent round of Metropolitan Greenspace funding, the government has announced a further $250,0000 in funding that has been allocated to five other Greater Sydney councils as part of the Places to Roam Community Gardens program.



The improved public spaces in these suburbs aim to support Sydney’s growing population, with Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully explaining, “Building communities means making sure people have a place to live, gather and play.”

You can learn more about the Metropolitan Greenspace Program over here, and more about the Places to Roam program (including the community garden initiatives) here.

