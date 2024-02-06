REVEALED: The plans for an entirely new city centre next to Sydney's new airport

Bradfield City Centre will be the first major city to be built in Australia in more than 100 years

We've been hearing about a Western Sydney International Airport for yonks, but now construction is actually underway and it's on track to open in 2026. (Good news for some, alarming for those worried about new flight paths.) Now, plans for the city centre that will support Sydney’s new international airport have been released – and it looks like we’re in for something more than just a little precinct.

Bradfield City Centre – the new city that will connect to the airport – is set to be one of the largest urban developments ever carried out in Australia, backed by more than $1 billion investment from the NSW Government. The new city – set to be spread across 144 acres, five times the size of Barangaroo – will be the first major city to be built in Australia in over 100 years.



Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government



Western Parkland City Authority have described their vision for Bradfield City Centre as “a beautiful and sustainable city that will be green, advanced, and connected to world-class transport”. The city will be located on the doorstep of the new Badgery's Creek airport (aka Western Sydney Aerotropolis), which is about 40 kilometres west of Sydney's CBD, in the City of Liverpool.

It will be connected to the rest of Sydney via new road and Metro developments – with Sydney’s Metro West playing a vital role in making it a well-connected hub, once that's developed in the future.

Ten thousand new homes are set to be built in the city, plus it's set to become home to commercial and community facilities (apparently with a focus on digitally-led, cyber smart developments and sustainable green spaces).

The Bradfield City Centre Master Plan is now accepting community feedback – so you can learn more and have your say over here. Once approved, Bradfield City Centre is set to support wider education, training and employment opportunities in the Western Parkland City – projected to deliver 200,000 new jobs.



The first stage of this city's development is set to be complete in 2026, in line with the planned opening of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.