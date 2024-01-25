Sydney's Penrith Stadium is scoring a whopping $309 million upgrade

Following promises made in the 2023 election for redevelopment in Western Sydney, the NSW Government has this week revealed plans for the upgraded Penrith Stadium – which is set to transform the stadium precinct into one of the city’s leading sporting and entertainment venues. Coming following the launch of Penrith’s man made beach at the end of 2023, and the announcement of a $400 million indoor ski resort set to open in the suburb over the next decade, this feels like good news for Western Sydney.

The $309 million redevelopment of Penrith Stadium will see the stadium close after the 2024 NRL season, reopening again for the 2026 season with a new western grandstand, more food and drink outlets and upgraded sound and lighting and systems.

The significant stadium upgrade – which will feature new scoreboards and reconfigured grandstands to bring sports fans closer to the action – has been designed to provide Western Sydney’s sports enthusiasts with an improved spectator experience. And while most decisions have been made with visitors in mind, the players' needs have been taken into account too, with upgraded changing rooms aiming to facilitate the growth of female representation in rugby league and other sports.





Artist impression | supplied

In crafting the redesigns, the NSW Government consulted more than 3,000 fans, families and community members – with community insights informing the decisions to retain the hills at the northern and southern end of the playing field, and create a stadium precinct to the west of the stadium for outdoor community, sporting and entertainment events. The new multipurpose venue is set to become a vibrant hub within Penrith, with Minister for Sport and Minister for Small Business Steve Kamper predicting that the upgraded stadium will become “the new beating heart of Penrith”.

Plans for the project are still evolving, and Sydneysiders are invited to provide their feedback over here.

RECOMMENDED: