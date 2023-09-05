Europe summer selfies have been flooding our Instagram feeds for far too long – our minds are all wandering to far-off lands of balmy weather, sandy shores and swim-up pool bars. Good thing we live in a country where said "far off" lands exist close by, in Queensland, for one. The Queensland government in partnership with Virgin Australia are offering to make your dreams a reality, with the Queensland Calling sale this week. Sydneysiders can get flights from just $49 (that'll take you one way to the Gold Coast).

The airline is slashing fares on more than 30 flight routes to the Sunshine State, in a mega sale running from right now until Sunday night.

You could be sunning yourself in Brisbane, Cairns, Hamilton Island, the Gold Coast or the Sunshine Coast, with the affordable airfares on sale for dates from February to June next year. So while this means having to wait a little while for your sunny adventures, it means you can keep the great vibes of Sydney summer going long after it ends.

You could be walking along the beaches of Noosa and Mooloolaba, with direct flights from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast for $55, which is way cheaper than a night out in The Rocks. Meanwhile, flights to Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays are on sale for $95, which is also an absolute steal.

In addition to the nationwide flight sale, there's loads of budget-friendly Queensland holiday deals and discounted experiences, enticing Aussies from all over to come and treat themselves to a vitamin D-drenched holiday. It's a sweet opportunity to experience the glory of the Great Barrier Reef, the glittering beaches of the Gold Coast or a tropical island without totally breaking the bank.

The flight sale is on from now until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 10, but get in quick as airfares might be snapped up before then! Find out more here.

