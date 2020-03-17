On Sunday, March 15, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced he would be signing an executive order limiting restaurants, bars and cafés across the city to take-out and delivery only. While we’re not quite there just yet in Sydney, the hospitality industry is most definitely feeling the pinch in these trying times and operators are having to adapt to the current situation.

Saint Peter chef-owner Josh Niland is no stranger to thinking outside the box. Remember, this is a man who made a name for himself by making chips from albacore eyeballs and turning livers, stomachs and guts into things far more delicious and interesting than the everyday fillet.

Beginning this Wednesday, March 18, Niland and his wife (and Saint Peter co-owner), Julie, along with the teams at the Paddington restaurant and their neighbouring retail and takeaway business, Fish Butchery, will be cooking home-style meals to pre-order, pick up and enjoy at home. The ‘Mr Niland at Home’ menu is set to change weekly and feature one dish per day, large enough to serve four people – or two for dinner and the following day’s lunch.

Expect a Shoalhaven blue-eye trevalla and potato pie with a butter lettuce and radish salad on day one; Eden mussel dhal with paratha, pickles and barbecue eggplant if you order on Thursday, and Fish Butchery’s fish sausages with potato purée and onion gravy for Sunday supper.

The dinners cost between $45 and $60 and are ready to serve in just one or two very easy steps. Pre-orders close at noon on the day of collection, and meals will be available for pick-up from 3pm.

