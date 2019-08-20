Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Score $10 tinned cocktails and bargain cheeses at two new happy hours
News / Bars & Pubs

Score $10 tinned cocktails and bargain cheeses at two new happy hours

By Matty Hirsch Posted: Tuesday August 20 2019, 3:06pm

Canned cocktail and olives at Continental Deli
Photograph: Supplied

Sydneysiders have always loved a good happy hour (who wouldn’t?), and now two of the town’s favourite spots to get watered and fed are giving us even more reason to sneak out of the office and into a cheap glass of something nice that little bit earlier.

In the city, the cured meat and canned cocktail experts at Continental CBD have concocted a weekday happy hour from 4-6pm that’s well worth skipping lunch for. The food menu will rotate regularly, but for now, expect six-buck snacks such as mortadella and Gruyère croquettes, sardines on toast, and piquillo peppers with potato gribiche and romesco sauce. If you feel the need for something more substantial, spring for a $20 plate of housemade bucatini carbonara. And bring a pal, because the bar is cracking two of those famous tinned cocktails for $20. If you’re spirit-averse, five-buck beers and ten-dollar house wines are also on the pour.

Over in Darlinghurst, Big Poppa’s is doubling down on its late night trading hours with an equally tempting early bird special. Aperitivo hour here is all about what these guys do best: cheese and cocktails. Between 5-7pm Monday through Friday, you can score Negronis, two Spritzes or a classic gin Martini for a mere tenner, as you nibble on assorted antipasti that includes a knockout selection of big-name cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano and Brillat-Savarin that’ll only set you back seven dollars. Cha-ching.

Given that you could technically tick both of these off your list in the very same evening, you probably should.

Looking to save some more dosh? Here are the 50 best cheap eats in Sydney

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Matty Hirsch

Matty Hirsch is the Acting Food and Drink Editor at Time Out Sydney as of June 2019.

He reviews bars, cafés and restaurants, and covers news and events relating to all things food and drink. A restaurant manager by trade, Matty moved to Sydney in 2010 from his hometown of New York City, and he ran the floor at a number of venues before moving to Italy in 2016 to pursue a post-graduate degree in food studies at the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Now back Down Under, he contributes to a number of food and travel publications, lives in Redfern and seldom turns down a glass of red wine. 

Reach him at matthew.hirsch@timeout.com or connect with him on Instagram at @il_vagabondo