Score free entry to the Powerhouse and Australian Museum for one weekend

The Australian Museum is closing for a year for major renovations, and for one final hoorah, the oldest museum in the country and the Powerhouse Museum are opening their doors for free for a whole weekend.

Both institutions will be offering free general admission (not including ticketed exhibitions) from August 17-18. That means you can lay eyes on the mesmerising ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation at the Powerhouse’s cosmic exhibition, Apollo 11, or gaze in wonder at the AM’s sprawling cabinets of cultural artefacts, minerals, fossils and animal specimens all for no dollars. The date also conveniently coincides with the opening of the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year exhibit at the Powerhouse.

It’s happening on the last weekend before the AM’s temporary closure, so get in now or wait until the $57.7 million renos are complete. They’re anticipating a healthy amount of enthusiasm for this educational bargain, so you’ll want to register for your free ticket to the Australian Museum and the Powerhouse Museum to lock in an excursion from 10am-5pm.

