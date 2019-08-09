Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Score free entry to the Powerhouse and Australian Museum for one weekend
News / City Life

Score free entry to the Powerhouse and Australian Museum for one weekend

By Olivia Gee Posted: Friday August 9 2019, 2:48pm

Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon at Cork
Photograph: Supplied

The Australian Museum is closing for a year for major renovations, and for one final hoorah, the oldest museum in the country and the Powerhouse Museum are opening their doors for free for a whole weekend. 

Both institutions will be offering free general admission (not including ticketed exhibitions) from August 17-18. That means you can lay eyes on the mesmerising ‘Museum of the Moon’ installation at the Powerhouse’s cosmic exhibition, Apollo 11, or gaze in wonder at the AM’s sprawling cabinets of cultural artefacts, minerals, fossils and animal specimens all for no dollars. The date also conveniently coincides with the opening of the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year exhibit at the Powerhouse.

It’s happening on the last weekend before the AM’s temporary closure, so get in now or wait until the $57.7 million renos are complete. They’re anticipating a healthy amount of enthusiasm for this educational bargain, so you’ll want to register for your free ticket to the Australian Museum and the Powerhouse Museum to lock in an excursion from 10am-5pm.

Want to walk on the wild side of learning? Visit these six unusual museums in Sydney.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Olivia Gee 77 Posts

Olivia Gee joined the Time Out Sydney team in 2018 and is now the Associate Editor.

She's your go-to gal for Sydney-based activities and events, from dance classes to music festivals, annual talks and all the fun things to do on the weekend. Olivia may be relatively new to Sydney, but she's spent a lot of time dancing, eating and hiking through cities around the world. She's developed a keen eye for fun that she's excited to share with Time Out readers. To that wealth of knowledge, Olivia also brings her journalistic skills developed during placements in regional newsrooms. She loves to research, ask the right questions and tell the most authentic and accurate stories. She's also a competitive op-shopper and feels safest surrounded by houseplants and personable animals.

You can reach her at olivia.gee@timeout.com