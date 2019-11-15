Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Score free Espresso Martini gelato from Messina in Sydney this month
Score free Espresso Martini gelato from Messina in Sydney this month

By Olivia Gee Posted: Friday November 15 2019, 9:19am

A cup of Espresso Martini Gelato Messina on a bench.
Photograph: Supplied / Gelato Messina

The frozen dessert magicians at Gelato Messina don’t ever seem to take a break from their sugary experiments. One minute they are crafting cute cake-based masterpieces in miniature, and the next they’re hosting epic car park food festival collaborations with renowned Aussie eateries. Now, they’re really kicking into party gear and serving Sydneysiders Espresso Martini gelato and you can nab a scoop for free.

Working with Grey Goose, Messina has mixed together a smooth coffee gelato blend with vodka and a swirl of choccy fudge to create Espresso Martinis in frozen dairy form. While it’s going to be a sweet experience, booze is certainly present, so this treat is reserved for people over the age of 18.

If this sounds like your kind of dessert, you can find it at their pop-up shop at First Fleet Park in Circular Quay from November 20-24. And if you’d like to try it for free (and are prepared to face a caffeine-fuelled horde of Espresso Martini lovers) head here on November 22 from 3-7pm.

The pop-up, which they’re calling ‘Fountain of Goose’, will also be serving complimentary vodka, lime and sodas each day, just in case you needed extra incentive to visit.

The Fountain of Goose will be operating from 2-6pm on November 20 and 21, 3-7pm on the 22nd, and 1-5pm on the 23 and 24th.

Plan a festive feast for December with produce from these fun Christmas Markets in Sydney.

