Learn to pickle, learn to make cocktails, or just party for free at YCK Laneways: Front & Centre

What's better than a party? A free party, of course. So we at Time Out are shouting our readers free tickets to some of the hottest parties in town at nightlife precinct YCK Laneways.

The bars of YCK Laneways are hosting a series of brilliant parties and workshops run by some of the coolest women in the hospitality and entertainment industries as part of the Front & Centre festival. And you, dear reader, are invited to go for free.

Just use the code TOSHOUT to get two free tickets to any of the following:

A Little Bit Shaken, a Little Bit Stirred: This cocktail masterclass is hosted by some of the awesome women in the distilling industry, who will reveal the tricks of their trade. You can learn how to make gin cocktails, vodka cocktails or whisky cocktails, and you'll do some tastings along the way.

Learn to Pickle: This one is for those who love it a bit sour. Cornersmith's Alex Elliott-Howery will teach a class in how to turn absolutely any vegetable into a crunchy, perfectly seasoned pickle. The class includes vinegar choices, flavour combos and all the food safety lessons needed to pickle just about anything.

Ganymede Truffle Masterclass: Truffle farmer Wendy Burdis from Ganymede Truffle Estate will talk through everything you need to know about this super-luxe fungus. And of course, there will be plenty of tastings, including truffle burrata, truffle chévere and truffle charcuterie.

Live at YCK on Friday, August 26: Want to ditch the learning and just dance? Sydney Fringe Festival has curated a special night headlined by pop-punk singer/songwriter Jaguar Jonze, along with JOY of ‘Smoke Too Much’ fame, Tongan princess Kilimi, indie quartet Pirra and Ms Thandi.

Live at YCK Saturday, August 27: Hit the d-floor to the likes of Becca Hatch, Flywaves, BOY SODA, Dylan Atlantis, Farnozz and Baschoe, or watch the professionals show you how it is done with dance performances from Sela Vai, Fetu Taku, Bella Feugo and Fire Dancers.

Use the code TOSHOUT at checkout for any of these rad events to get two free tickets and let us shout you a brilliant workshop or night out.

