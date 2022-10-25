Sydney
Customers at Rolling Penny
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Scratch that! Newtown's beloved Rolling Penny is coming back

"You don't know what you've got till it's gone."

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Welp. Nevermind. After the devastating announcement that one of Sydney's favourite cafés, Rolling Penny, would be closing down earlier this month, they've pulled the old switcheroo and have decided that they'll remain open after all.

The news comes courtesy of an Instagram post by the team: "After an amazing closing down party on Saturday and all the community support we received in the build-up to closing, we’ve had time to reflect, pool our resources, and as a team have decided to re-open Rolling Penny."

For those of you not in the know (we suggest you rectify that ASAP) the south King Street café has been a community-focused space where all are welcome since 2015 and the light, airy front room has played host to charity events, parties, and obviously more than a few recovery brekkies.

The elevated offerings have made this coffee shop an absolute favourite and we can't wait to get back into the swing of things from November 7.

Love your coffee hot and your cafés cool? Check out Sydney's best breakfast dishes here.

