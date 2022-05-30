The second full moon in May is a rare occurrence – and this is what it means

Get your telescopes out and prepare for things to get a little weird – Australia is getting a rare black moon on May 30. A black moon basically means the second full moon in a month, and it doesn't happen very often.

While the first full moon of May was in Taurus, this black moon is in Gemini. So, what does this all mean?

It typically takes the moon approximately 29.5 days to orbit the Earth, so from time to time, two lunar cycles may fall in one Gregorian Calendar month. When this phenomenon occurs, astrologers believe it can bring second chances or new beginnings. Gemini is also a sign of duality – so there could be significance for you if you’ve found yourself at a crossroads lately.

If star signs aren’t your thing, this month’s black moon mainly presents a second opportunity to enjoy that bright, beautiful orb in the sky. Get out your telescope and charge up those crystals.