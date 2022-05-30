[title]
Get your telescopes out and prepare for things to get a little weird – Australia is getting a rare black moon on May 30. A black moon basically means the second full moon in a month, and it doesn't happen very often.
While the first full moon of May was in Taurus, this black moon is in Gemini. So, what does this all mean?
If star signs aren’t your thing, this month’s black moon mainly presents a second opportunity to enjoy that bright, beautiful orb in the sky. Get out your telescope and charge up those crystals.