Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Full Moon
Shutterstock

See the rare black moon tonight

The second full moon in May is a rare occurrence – and this is what it means

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Advertising

Get your telescopes out and prepare for things to get a little weird – Australia is getting a rare black moon on May 30. A black moon basically means the second full moon in a month, and it doesn't happen very often. 

While the first full moon of May was in Taurus, this black moon is in Gemini. So, what does this all mean? 

It typically takes the moon approximately 29.5 days to orbit the Earth, so from time to time, two lunar cycles may fall in one Gregorian Calendar month. When this phenomenon occurs, astrologers believe it can bring second chances or new beginnings. Gemini is also a sign of duality – so there could be significance for you if you’ve found yourself at a crossroads lately.

If star signs aren’t your thing, this month’s black moon mainly presents a second opportunity to enjoy that bright, beautiful orb in the sky. Get out your telescope and charge up those crystals.

Want to keep looking up? Check out our list of the best places to star gaze around Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.