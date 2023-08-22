Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shark at Sea Life Sydney
Photograph: Creative Commons

Shark nets are staying on Sydney beaches – and environmentalists aren't happy about it

51 beaches across NSW will get shark nets this summer despite clap back from scientists

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

Shark nets and Sydney beaches have a long and complicated history, and the Minns government’s recent decision to keep using them across 51 NSW beaches this summer has just sparked a massive debate. 

For years now, shark nets have long been a source of conflict between environmentalists and authorities, with the harm and death they cause to marine life (aka turtles, dolphins, whales) to be serious and irrefutable. However, state premier Chris Minns has said that right now, alternative shark detection technologies aren’t good enough to replace nets as a permanent solution in NSW. 

The first shark net on a Sydney beach was rolled out in 1937, and since then there has only been one shark attack fatality on a netted beach  – but experts say that they aren’t actually as effective as we’ve been told to believe, with the risks of nets for local ecosystems far outweighing the possibility of deterring a shark attack. 

Between 2022 and 2023, 90 per cent of the marine animals caught in NSW nets were a ‘non-target species’. 228 animals got entangled, and in Sydney, no tiger or great whites were caught all year. Marine biologists have said that shark nets actually don’t deter sharks from approaching swimmers, because they can just swim under, over or around the netting – while animals like dolphins get caught, tangled and drown. 

Two dolphins in the water
Photograph: Supplied/Klook

Statistics show that only 37 per cent of the animals caught in nets along the NSW coast get out alive. 

Most experts are in agreement that shark netting is an “out-dated” and an almost century-old technology that needs to go, with extensive research showing that there is no real evidence that shark nets are the reason for plummeting shark attack fatalities in NSW. Rather, scientists say that drastically lowered shark populations, better beach patrols and medical responses, and scientifically-backed technology are all the reason for less fatal shark attacks than Sydneysiders saw 150 years ago. 

Aerial of Bondi Beach and Ben Buckler Point, looking back towards South Head and Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Destination NSW

Right now in NSW, nets are currently removed to allow for the whale migration period, but they will be back as of September 1, with authorities saying they will be fitted out with acoustics designed to deter marine mammals.  

The Minns government has said that shark nets will roll out on beaches from Newcastle to Wollongong in time for the summer season, with Bondi on the list. 

RECOMMENDED: 

A once-in-a-decade blue supermoon will appear above Sydney on August 31

NSW's ancient Wollemi Pine is getting saved from extinction by home gardeners all over the world 

A wild platypus was just found in urban Sydney for the first time since 1998

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.