Blue moon on black starry background
Photograph: Shutterstock

Two bright blue supermoons will appear above Sydney this August

A very rare celestial sight await us

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Ever heard of the phrase ‘once in a blue moon’? Used to describe the most unusual, bizarre and unlikely of occasions, this term is dolled out for only the rarest of situations (eg: Sydney transport has a day without delays once in a blue moon). You get our point, but wonderfully – an actual, real-life blue supermoon is coming to Sydney this August. And better yet it’s not just one moon, but two. This is not a drill. 

A blue moon (despite its deceptive name) is not actually blue. Rather, it refers to when two full moons appear in the space of one calendar month. This year in August, everyone Down Under and across the world will be treated to the stunning sight of two very bright full moons lighting up the heavens. 

For everyone in Sydney, you’ll be able to see a glowing supermoon early in the morning on August 2, 2023. This will be the first full moon of the month, and will be within 90 per cent of its closest orbit to Earth, making it appear much brighter and larger than a usual full moon. This is traditionally known as a ‘sturgeon’ moon, which is derived from the Old Farmers’ Almanac (published in the United States in 1792) that labelled the August moon the ‘sturgeon moon’ due to it being the best time of year to catch sturgeon fish. The more you know. 

The time period between two full moons in one month is approximately 29.5 days. As such, the blue moon will roll into Sydney’s celestial airspace at midday on August 31, 2024. This moon will reportedly be the biggest moon of the year, and will probably also be pretty spectacularly bright. We imagine the best time to see it will be at dusk, so make sure you take yourself to an excellent viewing point. 

If we know one thing for sure, it’s that when a blue moon comes around, we want to be there to see it. 

