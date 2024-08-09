In case you haven’t noticed, Sydney’s speed limits have been gradually dropping in recent years. Nowadays, 75 per cent of local and regional streets in the City of Sydney have a 40 kilometre an hour speed limit or lower – up from just five per cent of roads in 2004. And now, even more roads are set to fall under this 40km/h mandate, as the NSW Government works with the City of Sydney to make the city safer.

The speed-limit changes are set to affect local and regional streets that currently have a 50km/h limit, in areas including Glebe, Forest Lodge, Beaconsfield and Waterloo. Some sections of roads in Annandale, Redfern, Alexandria, Zetland and Woolloomooloo are also set to drop, with larger roads such as motorways excluded.

The lower speed limits are all about reducing the number of crashes and increasing survival rates, as studies have shown survival rates for people hit by a vehicle drastically improve at lower speeds like 40km/h.

“When people drive at safer speeds it reduces the number of crashes and their severity, improves safety for people walking and riding and helps to support better place-making,” says Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO. “Not only will our streets be safer as a result of these important changes, they’ll be quieter and have less exhaust emissions.”

The Lord Mayor says the City of Sydney will continue to work with Transport for NSW to reduce speed limits even further – down to 30km/h – in the city centre and other high-activity areas where there are lots of people walking and riding.

And it’s all happening pretty quickly – temporary electronic signs are being installed right about now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: