With our horrendously unaffordable housing market (recently ranked as the second-most unaffordable in the world) and criminally good dining scene, saving money in the Harbour City can be pretty darn challenging. Back in April, we asked our readers to share their tips for saving money in Sydney, and they delivered the goods, with suggestions that went way beyond hitting up a local happy hour (though it's not a bad place to start). Now, we've called on the Time Out community to share their favourite free and cheap ways to stay entertained. Alongside the suggestion to "stay home and sleep", there were some amazing ideas put forward – we thought we'd share some highlights to help you get out and about on a budget.





Visit the Sydney Justice and Police Museum, Sydney CBD

“Not usually my kind of thing at all but we just stumbled across it and the rest of the family wanted to check it out so I went in too. Definitely worth an hour or two of your time.”



Play at the adventure playgrounds around Sydney

“If you have kids there are some great adventure playgrounds in places like Oatley, Casula, and the best one is probably Olympic Park.”



Take a walk in the dog parks around Sydney

“Visit your local dog park. Our local one is busy after 3pm, usually same people and dogs so the dogs all get to know each other. So much fun for everyone. (Elderslie Little Dog Park has a great community.)”

Have a picnic in the Botanic Gardens, Sydney CBD

“Picnic in the Botanic Gardens,” was suggested by several readers, giving credence to the recent report that listed the harbourside garden as one of the best in the world.



Watch the big waves

“Watch the big waves from Voodoo Point, Kurnell.”



Catch sunset from Observatory Hill, Millers Point

“Every afternoon, hundreds of young people gather to picnic on Observatory Hill. Big crowds most days but Monday seems especially popular, maybe because a lot of venues are closed Mondays. It looks like fun. If I was still young, broke and single I’d be heading up there with a picnic blanket and cheap bottle of wine.”

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW | Daniel Boud

Explore Sydney CBD

“Start with the birdcage art installation at Angel Place, then walk through Martin Place to the NSW Art Gallery for a look around. Then through the Botanical Gardens to the Opera House, Circular Quay and The Rocks.”



Go boating at Balmoral Beach, Balmoral

“Hire a boat or kayak at Balmoral Beach.”

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW

Walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge

“Walk across the Harbour Bridge, then get coffee on the rooftop of the MCA.”



Get your nature fix at Auburn Botanical Gardens, Auburn

“At Auburn Botanical Gardens, you can feed their wallabies and emus.” Who knew?! Plus – Sydney’s largest cherry blossom festival is pops up there every August.



Tire yourself out on the Manly to Bondi walk, across Sydney

“There is a Manly to Bondi walk – do segments, or if you're keen, do the whole lot to Malabar.”



Photograph: Supplied | Robert Polmear



Explore Sydney Harbour and its harbourside suburbs

“Ferry rides on the harbour are fun.” Plus, you won’t pay more than $9.35 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, thanks to an all-day travel fare cap.

“Depends where you’re starting from, but Wendy’s Secret Garden is great. Followed by a walk through Luna Park then over the bridge and around The Rocks.”



“Catch the ferry to Watsons Bay, walk around to Camp Cove and up onto South Head. Explore the beaches. Walk back around the cliffs and the gardens and have takeaway fish and chips in the park. Have a beer at the Watson’s Bay Hotel and watch the sun set. Catch the ferry back to the city at dusk.”



Go for a fort tour at North Head, Manly

“The North Head fort tour isn't free, but it's cheap and worth every cent. It's run by volunteers and it goes for more than two hours.”



Watch the full moon rise over the ocean

“Full moon, picnic, good music plus great company. Anywhere looking out to sea.”



Explore Sydney’s suburbs

“Jump on a train and explore all the new lines and stations... and the suburbs that the stations are in. Also, try some of the many bicycle trails around Sydney. They all lead to coffee and cake.”



Other suggestions included:

Want more tips from the people who read Time Out? Here's our reader round-up of Sydney's best kept secrets.

