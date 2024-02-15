State of Origin will have its biggest year yet – and the NRL has now released tickets for all games

Don't miss the men's and women's State of Origin games when they come to Sydney and Newcastle

Get out your blue scarfs – the NRL has announced that tickets for Australia’s biggest sporting rivalry, the Ampol State of Origin (both the men’s and women’s games) are now on sale. Origin is set for its biggest ever year, with the first ever three-game (instead of two-game) women’s Origin series running alongside the men’s. (Exciting news for this women's sports fan – in fact, I was there at the first-ever Women's State of Origin game, a single match rather than a series, at North Sydney Oval back in 2018.)

Plus, Newcastle will get its first ever Origin game – game two of the women’s is going down at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday, June 6.

It’s also an exciting new chapter for the men’s team – make sure to get in on the action for game one on Wednesday, June 5 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, which will be the first game with new Blues coach Michael Maguire in charge. Can he lead NSW to victory over Queensland?

If you’re looking for something a little lower key (and affordable) to get around, head to the men’s and women’s Under-19s State of Origin matches, which will both return to Leichhardt Oval on Thursday, June 20. Being a smaller, more intimate ground, it’s always a bit of fun over there in Leichhardt!

What are the dates for State of Origin 2024 games?

The women’s State of Origin series is played on Thursday nights – on May 16, and June 6 and 27.

The men’s State of Origin series is on Wednesday nights – on June 5 and 26, and July 17.

Where are the State of Origin games being played?

Women’s State of Origin dates:

Thurs May 16: Women’s game 1 (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane) – on the eve of NRL Magic Round

Thurs June 6: Women’s game 2 (McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle)

Thurs June 27: Women’s game 3 (Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville)

Men’s State of Origin dates:

Wed June 5: Men’s game 1 (Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park)

Wed June 26: Men’s game 2 (MCG)

Wed July 17: Men’s game 3 (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Under-19s State of Origin date:

Thurs June 20: Under-19s Women’s & Men’s (Leichhardt Oval, Sydney)

How much are State of Origin tickets?

Tickets for the Women’s State of Origin 2024 start at just $15 for adults and $35 for families.

Tickets for the Men’s State of Origin 2024 start at $49 for adults and $137 for families.

U-19s tickets start from just $10, and a free junior ticket is available with every adult ticket.

All tickets are available over here at nrl.com/tickets.

