Time Out says

NSW Origin player Tiana Pentiani lets us in on why this historic Women's State of Origin will be a must-watch event

We were at the very first Women’s State of Origin, back in 2018 at North Sydney Oval. It was seriously electric. Women who’d been told that they had to stop playing their beloved footy back when they were 12 years old finally got to don the blue and maroon jerseys for the first time ever. Females got to be part of Origin, Australia’s fiercest sporting rivalry, in the sport they love, in front of a packed-out crowd and live television audience.

Since then, women’s rugby league has gone from strength to strength. As Tiana Pentiani, an NRLW player and Fox Sports and ABC presenter says, the support and eyes on the game is moving in leaps and bounds.

“It just comes down to exposure, because you can't be what you can't see. So the more exposure there has been for the women's game on TV, the more the competitive the game has become.”

This year, for the first time ever, the Ampol Women’s State of Origin (WSoO) is made up of two games – one in NSW, and one in Queensland.

Game 1 will be played at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium in Parramatta on the evening of Thursday, June 1 (7.45pm kick-off).

Pentiani says it feels surreal to be representing the NSW Blues in Origin. “Origin is the pinnacle of our sport – the one, now two games that every player wants to be part of. Getting the call into the squad this year, I shed a few tears. Especially because of where the game is now and how competitive it is; there are just so many incredibly talented athletes that could potentially be selected in this team. So to be there means the world. I love wearing the blue jersey, it's easily my favourite time of the year.

“There's just something different about the atmosphere at Origin. It feels like the air’s a little bit thicker. It’s just so intense. There's a lot of genuine rivalry in it, between New South Wales and Queensland. We all grew up as little girls being big fans of the [men’s] NRL and State of Origin, and the fact that there’s this same opportunity now in the women's game, we hold that same rivalry, even though the women’s comp has only been around for a fraction of the time.

"It's the best players in the women's game going at it for bragging rights and for state pride. So yeah, it’s easily the hardest and fastest game of the year, and it’s incredible to watch.”

Adult tickets for the WSoO start from just $20, family tickets start from $40 and kids under 15 get free entry with a paying adult. Buy them over here.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch live and free on Channel 9 (it's also on Foxtel, Kayo, or you catch up for free on 9Now).

Game 2 will be played in Townsville on Thursday, June 22 (also at 7.45pm).

The WSoO saw a record crowd in Canberra last year – and this year they’ve got two chances to break that record. Help them do it while cheering on team NSW. We promise, it’ll be electric.

Going to the game and want to know where to eat in Parramatta? Here's our guide to Parramatta's best restaurants.

Want more women's sport? Get around the FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be on this year in Sydney and throughout Australia and New Zealand in 2023.