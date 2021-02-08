SydneyChange city
Timeout

Alice in Wonderland themed room
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Lodges

Stay in a magical Alice in Wonderland-themed hotel room in Sydney

The quirky suite is an ode to the bright, wondrous world created by Lewis Carroll

By
Divya Venkataraman
After creating a tea-party-inspired cocktail experience, the Wonderland Bar has now kitted out a curious and curiouser place for you to rest your head.

Next door to the Wonderland Bar at Sydney Lodges, you'll find a 'Mad Hatter' suite bursting with magic and intrigue and decked with garden vines, flowers and ticking clocks. It's the handiwork of designer Brendan De La Hay, and can fit two adults (as well as two children, if you're bringing the family). Each room is kitted out with a king size bed, a sofa bed, an ensuite bathroom, wifi and of course, air conditioning for these sultry Sydney nights. Included in your stay are tickets to a cocktail-making experience at the Wonderland bar.

If you're more into wizarding paraphernalia, you can also stay in a Harry Potter-inspired room with spellbooks, wands and candles suspended from the ceiling.

Time to fall down the rabbit-hole. Rooms start at $120 for one night. Book online here until March 31. 

