Time and seclusion are essential watch words for a romantic getaway. The hours really do seem longer in the Northern Beaches, and the distant echo of the crashing waves far below is pretty much all you can hear at this intimate clifftop retreat overlooking Whale Beach. Here, you 'sleep' on a marshmallow-soft custom A.H. Beard mattress and bathe in a deep spa tub before your classy white tablecloth dinner for two at the renowned on-site restaurant.
Whether you're craving urban glamour or undone, surf-chic, there's no doubt that Sydney is a gloriously romantic city. Gaze out over that landmark-spotted city skyline, dive underground to a funky hidden bar, or sit down for alfresco dinner after a sunset swim – whatever you're looking for, you'll find a kind of magic here.
And when you're done exploring the city, you'll need a place to rest your head – and we've got you covered for the best hotels in town to stoke those romantic flames. Maybe a spa day for two, or a seaplane ride to your door will do the job.