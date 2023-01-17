Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Inside room at Jonah's Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The best romantic hotels in Sydney

Love will very much be in the air at these romantic Sydney spots

Olivia Gee
Written by
Olivia Gee
&
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

Whether you're craving urban glamour or undone, surf-chic, there's no doubt that Sydney is a gloriously romantic city. Gaze out over that landmark-spotted city skyline, dive underground to a funky hidden bar, or sit down for alfresco dinner after a sunset swim – whatever you're looking for, you'll find a kind of magic here. 

And when you're done exploring the city, you'll need a place to rest your head – and we've got you covered for the best hotels in town to stoke those romantic flames. Maybe a spa day for two, or a seaplane ride to your door will do the job. 

Full of love but low on cash? Get cosy at one of the best camping sites near Sydney

Sydney's most romantic hotels

Jonah's
Photograph: Supplied

1. Jonah's

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Palm Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Time and seclusion are essential watch words for a romantic getaway. The hours really do seem longer in the Northern Beaches, and the distant echo of the crashing waves far below is pretty much all you can hear at this intimate clifftop retreat overlooking Whale Beach. Here, you 'sleep' on a marshmallow-soft custom A.H. Beard mattress and bathe in a deep spa tub before your classy white tablecloth dinner for two at the renowned on-site restaurant. 

Read more
The Old Clare Hotel
Photograph: Booking.com

2. The Old Clare Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chippendale

While the Old Clare has a party past, it now caters to more romantic types, featuring in-room massages, a rooftop pool and a naughty freestanding bath by the bed in the Abercrombie Rooms. Standard rooms are generously sized, with king beds, mid-century modern furniture and city views. If you want to go full baller, check into the C.U.B. Suite – it’s housed in a former boardroom, and every piece of wood paneling and parquetry has been kept intact. The vintage-style cocktail bar downstairs will get you in the mood with a diverse cocktail list that changes every Tuesday.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Pier One Sydney Harbour

3. Pier One Sydney Harbour

  • Travel
  • Dawes Point

This is the perfect place to relax after an exciting date night exploring Walsh Bay. A night at Pier One puts you in the heart of the theatre precinct. After dark, take your sweetheart to dinner and a show at Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Dance Company, Bangarra Dance Theatre or ATYP which have stages nearby. And if you’re both early risers, head to the pier for complimentary yoga classes and some morning bliss.

Read more
The Langham Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

4. The Langham Sydney

  • Travel
  • Millers Point

Treat yourself to the entire package at the Langham Sydney. The hotel features a day spa, swimming pool, hot tub and tennis court to keep you pampered and entertained throughout your stay. After all the activity you’ll want to book their Bed and Breakfast package and sleep in late. Or, if you want to score high on the romance metre, the ‘Indulgingly Langham’ offer will secure you a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne and a dozen roses on arrival, plus a buffet breakfast for two and a night in one of their most charming suites.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
The InterContinental Sydney Double Bay
Photograph: Supplied/InterContinental

5. The InterContinental Sydney Double Bay

  • Travel
  • Double Bay

Set in the primped and carefully preened eastern suburb of Sydney, the InterContinental Double Bay is the second outpost of the global hotel chain in the city, following in the footsteps of its CBD  predecessor. Take high tea in the Stillerythe hotel’s main dining space. When you've had your fill of petit fours and choux pastries, slip on a fluffy robe and pop the cork on a bottle of Moët in the bar fridge. The hotel's glitzy crown jewel, however, is the rooftop pool, with its striped sun loungers and views out over the bay. 

Read more
Book online
Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

6. Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Watsons Bay

This boutique hotel is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the romantic scenery as you explore the Watson's Bay area. They’ll kit out couples with complimentary bicycles to get your adventure started. Upgrade to the picnic package and make a day of it with an antipasto feast for two, complete with a bottle of red, white or bubbles. If you stay closer to home you'll enjoy the turquoise water and golden sand at Camp Cove, which is only a five minute stroll from the hotel. Or simply spend the day lounging in the generous rooms, listening to the waves crashing outside.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Ovolo Woolloomooloo
Photograph: Supplied

7. Ovolo Woolloomooloo

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Woolloomooloo

The ’80s rock soundtrack and playful colour palette of pastel pinks, purples and pale greens are equal parts cutesy and clever ways to inject a bit of fun and whimsy to the imposing industrial atmosphere. If you’ve come here to get away from it all, Netflix and chill – you’re in good hands. It’s worth splurging on a room on the western side of the building because the skyline views are so mesmerising, there’s every chance you won’t even turn on the TV. 

Read more
Check prices
Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour
Photograph: Supplied

8. Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Darling Harbour

What’s not to love about a dedicated Champagne bar, French food and a view from the tub? Splash out a little on one of the corner rooms for a bathroom with one of the best views in Sydney with sheer glass on two sides. If you’re not too worried about peeping toms (and you really don’t have to be given how far away any other buildings are) enjoy a long soak while watching the city buzz by at its regular frantic pace. Check out the hotel’s infinity pool, which juts out dramatically over Darling Harbour and has its own bar for waterside cocktails.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
1888 Hotel
Booking.com

9. 1888 Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Darling Harbour

Thanks to 19th-century thick walls, rooms at 1888 are whisper quiet, giving you and your better half some much needed privacy. There's a rustic charm to this elegant ex-woolstore built in 1888. Its heritage listed features are carefully coloured with modern art, which gives the old school brickwork a lift. If all you need is some seclusion and a comfy bed, try the playfully named ‘Shoebox’: a tiny room with all the trimmings of luxury accommodation. Let go of any inhibitions during happy hour at Lo Lounge from 5-7pm where guests are treated to a free drink.

Read more
Check prices
Park Hyatt
Photograph: Josh Evans

10. Park Hyatt

  • Travel
  • The Rocks

Luxurious services and extras are sure to keep couples in a dreamy, loved-up state at the Park Hyatt. Let the hotel fairies take care of the details, with the 24-hour butler service and a his-and-hers two-hour spa package. Of course, the major selling point is the jaw-dropping, close-up vista of both the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, but you get what you pay (a lot) for – the cheaper rooms offer just glimpses of what the more expensive suites have framed through their windows. If you have a special question to pop, perhaps splash out on a deluxe suite.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Bondi 38

11. Bondi 38

  • Travel
  • Bondi Beach

Make Sydney’s most well-known beachside suburb your own and stay at Bondi 38’s serviced apartments. They aren’t easy to spot from street level, and they’re only accessed via a lift that requires a unique code provided by the owners. It’s all for good reason, though: once inside, your reward is spectacular views of our most famous beach. While there’s no spa service or concierge, you do get those highly prized qualities of seclusion and escape. And couples planning a seachange can get a feel for life as coastal Sydneysider.

Read more
Buy ticket
Find the best glamping sites in NSW
Show moreLoading animation

Find more hotels in Sydney

Show moreLoading animation

Hilton Hotels Widget

Recommended

    More on date ideas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!