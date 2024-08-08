Not everyone can afford the money – or time – for a badge for SXSW Sydney, so to dip your toe in the water without a big commitment, checking out the festival's free offerings is a savvy way to go. That’s exactly what South by Southwest Sydney 2024 (SXSW Sydney) is doing this year. All set to take place from 14-20 October at Sydney’s Tumbalong Park and the Darling Harbour precinct, this week-long festival has added plenty of free activities to its lineup for everyone to enjoy.

“Last year’s first ever SXSW Sydney was a massive success and we’re very excited to build on that great start this year," says Minister for Jobs and Tourism, Minister for the Arts, and Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham. "The NSW government is committed to helping people with the cost of living, and this free SXSW Sydney program gives people a chance to take part in this global festival, have a great day or night out, at no cost.”

Tumbalong Park will become the hub of SXSW Sydney’s free events, giving people a chance to explore new ideas, innovations, and artists without breaking the bank. Now in its second year, SXSW Sydney 2024 is expected to draw in more than 100,000 visitors and will bring together industry leaders, creators, and visionaries from around the world. Get set to dive into the core pillars of SXSW Sydney: Tech & Innovation, Games, Music, and Screen.

Here are some highlights from the free selection of SXSW Sydney 2024 activities:

“+91 Calling!”: Yep, +91 is India’s telephone code and this event will feature six acts from India and the Indian diaspora, showcasing a mix of indie-pop, desi hip-hop, and singer-songwriter performances. Ready to break into some Bollywood dance moves?

Bush Shorts: The free Screen Festival will include a selection of short films by emerging First Nations and Indigenous filmmakers from across Australia, with a focus on themes of identity and the connection to Country.

Gaming: As part of the free Games Festival, the Acer Predator League Academy will crown its first champion at Tumbalong Park on October 19. Two top schools from Australia and New Zealand will face off in the only Fortnite competition designed specifically for high schools. What’s more, Fortnite icons Lachlan and Loserfruit from Team PWR will be onstage to present the winning school with their trophy.

Intrigued? Find out more about SXSW's 2024 program from us over here – or from them over here.

