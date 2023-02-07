How many of us have rocked up at the airport, scrambled for our flight, and then realised (with a terrible, gut-wrenching drop) that we have left something very, very valuable behind? Turns out, us human folk are more alike than we think.

In a plot twist that not many hapless travellers saw coming, Sydney Airport is auctioning off 3,000 pieces of *valuable* lost property that has been left unclaimed in the Kingsford Smith archives, with all the collected dollarydoos going to the Bayside Women’s Shelter to help establish a community hub and café to up-skill women escaping domestic violence.

Returning after two pandemic-spiced years, this airport auction will be raffling off a veritable treasure trove of jewels, technology, and a number of obscure objects that really make someone stop, scratch their heads, and ask how in the celestial heavens such a thing got accidentally left behind. Read: a circular saw, a sun lounge and a legitimate Sydney 2000 Olympics torch. You know, just the essentials.

With the likes of expensive laptops, cameras, diamond rings, classical violins, a ladies’ Rolex watch, Louis Vuitton bags, headphones and solid gold jewellery also up for grabs, this auction is one that is already garnering a fair bit of attention, with thousands of dollars in bids already having gone through.

If you’re interested in snagging yourself an authentic Olympic torch or bargain diamond ring, you have until this Sunday, February 12 when the auction nails down for good. Make haste, budget seekers. This is your moment.

You can view the full auction catalogue right here.