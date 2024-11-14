Arriving at Sydney International Airport hours early to traipse through the seemingly never-ending malaise of actually making it to your boarding gate on time can kinda kill the holiday buzz. Getting the chance to travel overseas is, of course, one of the great joys in life, but the process of checking in isn't the fun part. So Sydney Airport has been looking at upgrades they can make to enhance the process.

They have already made some changes, including installing 3D body scanners, which has made security checks a whole lot more efficient. High-resolution scanning technology has replaced two-dimensional imaging, meaning that passengers can leave things like laptops, liquids and gels in their check-in bags and whiz on through.

One of the key changes on the way is overhauling the security hall and rearranging zones, to create a better flow for passengers and prevent bottlenecking, which is definitely a thing at Sydney International. Currently, passengers need to go through security first and then passport check – the plan is to swap these two zones, which they say will be a more streamlined order.

Sydney Airport says the upgrades are due to be completed by quarter four of 2025 (sounds like the perfect time to book a trip away). The upgrades will be a welcome addition for outbound Sydney travellers and a positive step forward for the travel industry, which is still working to bounce back after a tough few years – Sydney Airport has only recently become close to reaching pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

The changes will bring Sydney Airport in line with the processes at the Melbourne and Brisbane international terminals.

Yahoo, less time waiting in line and more time sipping on that sweet obligatory first glass of champers. Just the ticket to get you in holiday mode.

