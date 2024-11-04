As a city abundant in natural beauty, the Greater Sydney area is home to its fair share of incredible hikes – from secret coastal strolls to mega mountain bushwalks. And while some of the best walks in the state are further out of town (including one that will take you up the highest mountain in Australia), you’ll actually find the longest walking track in the state connected directly to the CBD.

Where is NSW's Great North Walk?

Starting in the heart of Sydney at the world-famous Circular Quay, the 250-kilometre route connects the two largest cities in NSW – ending at Newcastle’s Queens Wharf. Winding its way through national parks, up mountains, past waterfalls and along stunning coastal tracks, the walk takes in some of the most beautiful pockets of natural beauty in the state, including Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, Brisbane Water National Park, and Watagans National Park.

How long is the Great North Walk?

Stretching for 250 kilometres, the walk takes around two weeks to complete in its entirety, so most hikers decide to tackle it in chunks. There are several beautiful multi-hour or multi-day hikes that form the whole route, so you can tap in for as much or as little as you have time for. If you’re keen to take on the whole walk in a oner, give it 16 days.

Highlights of the Great North walk

Tracing winding mountain paths, lush rainforest tracks and secluded beaches – not to mention the sections of walking through the city – the Great North Walk has something for everyone. If you’re an urban explorer, take on the first section of the walk from Circular Quay to Macquarie Park, or if you’re a beach lover, take the stretch of track between Patonga and Pearl Beach, which takes about two to three hours to go one way (we’d suggest making it a round-trip and finishing with a good feed at the Boathouse Patonga).

If you’re more of a mountain hiker, the walk up to the summit of Mount Wondabyne is the highest point on the Great North Walk – offering stunning views of Brisbane Water National Park and out to the coast. You can check out the full route and choose which highlights most appeal to you via the Great North Walk website.

How much does it cost to do the Great North Walk?

The Great North Walk is free to hike, but depending on how many days you’re planning on hiking for, you’ll likely need to fork out a little for accommodation, parking, transport and supplies. If you’re planning on taking on a section within a national park, you’ll likely need to pay parking fees for the day (generally around $12 per vehicle), and if you’re staying overnight, you’ll need to think about camping costs or hotels.

Can you camp on the Great North Walk?

The walk has been designed so it can be completed as a thru hike (hiking an established route from end-to-end), for those who are up for it, so there are well-equipped campsites all the way along the route. It’s often worth planning and booking ahead of time, and you can check out your options over here.

How difficult is the Great North Walk?

If you’re thinking about taking on the full 250 kilometres in one, you’ll want to do some training hikes first, but if you’re just dipping in for a day hike, there are plenty of easy options to get you started. The walk is rated as moderate to challenging overall, and although there are steep and difficult-to-navigate routes (especially in certain sections of the Watagans and Yarramalong Valley), many of the day hikes are relatively easy for your average nature-enthusiast to take on for a delightful day out of the city.

Keen to start training? These are the best day hikes close to Sydney.





